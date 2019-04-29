Decatur Heritage Christian Academy performing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr”

Decatur will be flying through traffic when Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Masterpiece Fine Arts performs Ian Fleming’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR., it was announced by Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI). Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR. is a 60-minute student-performer version of the popular stage musical based on the beloved family film of Ian Fleming's children's book.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR. features a book by Jeremy Sams and music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman (Mary Poppins), and includes the Academy Award-nominated title song featured in the 1968 movie produced by Albert R. Broccoli. The story follows an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, and his children, Jeremy and Jemima, who discover an old race car that has magical properties.

“Chitty Chitty Bang BangJR.is a charming show which reminds us that ‘teamwork can make a dream work’ and ‘having someone near and dear, someone to care for’ is the best way to travel through life,” says Cohen. “MTI applauds the students from Decatur Heritage who are building friendships through the process of working together to make their theatrical vision come true.”

“Near, far, in our motorcar, oh what a happy time we’ll spend” when DHCA Masterpiece Fine Arts presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.on Thursday, May 9 (7:00pm) and Friday, May 10 (7:00pm) at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 3802 Spring Avenue SW Decatur, Alabama 35603. General admission for all performances is $10 and tickets may be purchased at the door.

For more information on the performance please call the DHCA front office at 256-351-4275 or email Bethany Eze at beze@dhca.org. And to those who can’t attend we say, “Oh, poppycock.”

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR. follows the story of a loving inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets his family on a fantastic adventure when he decides to restore a race car to its former glory. Caractacus soon discovers the machine is magic and can float and fly, but gets into trouble as the evil Baron Bomburst desires the vehicle for himself. The family must join forces with new friends to outwit the dastardly Baron, his Baroness, and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.