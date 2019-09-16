Decatur Head Start playground burned

A playground is burned to the ground in Decatur.

It happened at the Vivian Turner Early Learning Center some time yesterday.

WAAY-31 is working to find out more details about what happened.

You can see this playground has two different parts, but one is completely burned.

We spoke with people who work nearby who told us it was one of the biggest fires they’ve ever seen.

You can see part of this playground was burned to the ground, while other sections are untouched.

We called the Decatur Fire Marshall and he's working to find out the cause of this fire.

This playground is part of the Vivan Turner Early Learning Center, which is operated by the Community Action Partnership.

This center is essentially a Head Start pre-school for children in nearby neighborhoods.

We want to note you can see two gates to this specific part of the playground are open.

Right now, we dont know who set the fire or why.

But we'll be following everything that happens next to keep you up to date.