Decatur, Hartselle men charged in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug busts

Devin McGuire, Torris Deshun Turner

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 8:12 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force arrested two men Friday on drug charges after executing simultaneous search warrants on homes in Decatur and Hartselle.

Devin McGuire, 21, of Decatur was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance -methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Torris Deshun Turner, 27, of Hartselle was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

The search warrants were executed in the 500 block of Morrow Street in Hartselle and the 2800 block of Sandlin Road in Decatur, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Swafford said agents recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing and could result in future arrests, Swafford said.

