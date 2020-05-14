Decatur Football working on team culture

Decatur football is doing their best to physically stay in shape at home, but every day, they're flexing a different type of muscle, working on the mental side of the game.

Once a day, Decatur football has a session where they focus on the team's culture.

"Us old heads always refer to it as team chemistry," Head Football Coach Jere Adcock said.

But instead of building team chemistry by playing tug-o-war, or completing a ropes course...

"We harp on our principals and pillars we are built on," Adcock said.

Adcock says the team 's DNA is made up of commitment, character and class.

It's the athletes who make sure the team doesn't forget the core values.

"The offense writes a creed, the defense writes a creed," Adcock said. "That's done by the leadership council, then we go from there."

The leadership council isn't just seniors. These virtual sessions are an opportunity for the rising sophomores and juniors to get involved.

"They're having to speak up in front of guys who have been playing for three years, they're having to exert some energy and leadership and get out

of that shyness and uncomfortable-ness," Adcock said.

The physical part of the game will return when sports come back. Till then, the 41-year coaching veteran is enjoying his new school approach of shaping the team.

"Same concept we've always talked about just a different method of getting it over," Adcock said.

June 8 as of now is still the date coaches have been told, in person activities could resume.