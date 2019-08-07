Decatur Football ready for the 2019 season

Decatur football enters the 2019 season differently than they did last year. The Red Raiders lost more than ten players and are relying heavily on the younger guys to lead this team.

"I'll be honest with you, we've got a lot of sophomore's playing," Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. "It's kind of spread out really. Probably more sophomores than seniors playing and there's some juniors mixed in there so it's not a senior dominated team. It's a good mix. It's a really good mix."

With a young team, Coach Adcock believes his team is considered the underdogs this season.

"We lost some quality people last year," Adcock said. "I mean when you lose a Kenny Cannon out of the backfield, and a Trentin Dupper and Cameron Morrison, Kenny Williams and some of those guys, that you know, guys that had been there forever. Guys that had been there and were very well respected and guys who everyone knew on Friday nights they were going to be ready to play. You know everybody's going to look at it and say 'hey these guys are going to be a little bit down. A lot of inexperience there, but that doesn't concern me much. It really doesn't."

Coach Adcock's confidence comes from him knowing he has a lot of hardworking players, including senior quarterback Turner Stepp.

"He is definitely a hard worker," Adcock said. "I mean he's probably one of the hardest working kids and we've got a bunch of them. I couldn't say he's the hardest working guy because we got a bunch of kids who are extremely hard workers and that's a good thing to have.

The Red Raiders first game of the season is against Huntsville High School on August 22. Coach Adcock says this is one of their biggest rivals of the season and Decatur-Huntsville is one of the longest rivalry’s in North Alabama.