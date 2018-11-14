Decatur Football Underdogs in Playoffs

Decatur High School's football team went into last Friday's first round playoff game as the underdogs. They were taking on undefeated Jackson-Olin High School.

Well the Red Raiders pulled out the huge win over the Mustangs, 35-32. Decatur entered the playoffs just 2-3 in 6A Region 7.

“We had some disappointing losses, some close losses,” Head Coach Jere Adcock said about the difficult season.

Those losses stemmed from Decatur losing its starting quarterback Trentin Dupper. Dupper hurt his wrist which ended up requiring surgery.

“It was really tough emotionally and spiritually, just you know senior season thinking that I’m going to miss the whole year,” Decatur Senior Trentin Dupper said.

Dupper ended up only missing two games after his surgery.

“He’s a great team leader. He’s tough. He’s strong. Very determined. I mean he’s the guy you want pulling the trigger,” Adcock said.

Dupper came back and played with a cast on his left wrist to lead his team to the 6A region playoffs.

Last Friday, Dupper threw for three touchdowns and ran in two more.

“I’ve been blessed definitely. I shouldn’t have even been playing those games, cause my wrist, but God’s definitely blessed me and blessed this team,” Dupper said.

Decatur shocked everyone by beating Jackson-Olin.

“They knew what they wanted to achieve, and they went about their business,” Adcock said.

Both Dupper and Adcock said the team had a great week of practice ahead of Jackson-Olin. Now the Red Raiders are ready for their next opponent, Oxford High School.

“It’s going to be fun to go over there to that stadium and play a really good team,” Dupper said.

Oxford is one of the top programs in 6A, so Decatur enters as the underdogs once again. That's not phasing this team.