Decatur Fire responds to possible hazardous materials incident at Conway Southern

The Decatur Fire Department says it’s received a 911 report of a possible hazardous materials incident at Conway Southern in the 300 Block of Woodall Road.
The department says right now, there is not an immediate danger to the public.
— Decatur, Al Fire (@decatur_fire) June 9, 2020