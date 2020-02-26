Clear

Decatur Fire responding to 2 fires

The department asks that people avoid the area.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 4:02 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

4:40 p.m. UPDATE: Both fires are out.

From earlier:

Decatur Fire and Rescue says it is respnding to two working fires in the city.

One is located on Towerview Drive SW.

The other is on Halifax Drive SW.

The department asks that people avoid the area.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAATV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events