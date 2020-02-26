Decatur Fire responding to 2 fires

4:40 p.m. UPDATE: Both fires are out.
From earlier:
Decatur Fire and Rescue says it is respnding to two working fires in the city.
One is located on Towerview Drive SW.
The other is on Halifax Drive SW.
The department asks that people avoid the area.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAATV.com online for updates.
