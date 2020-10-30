Fire at Jay’s Landing in Decatur under investigation 

UPDATE: According to Chief Fire Marshal Jason Jones, crews are working to put out hotspots as of 9:20 a.m. Friday. He said the call about the fire came in at 6:02 a.m.

The fire started at a building owned by the Jay’s Landing marina. The building is used to work on boats.

The fire started towards the back of the structure, and crews used water from the river to extinguish it.

No one was injured and the owners have been contacted. A property representative is at the site Friday morning.

Jones said metal makes it difficult to get the water on the fire, and public works will move the metal out of the way.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Christin Wilson was at the marina Friday morning and shared video and photos of the fire.

From earlier:

Decatur Fire and Rescue says it has five units at the scene of a business fire in the 1200 block of Highway 20 near Jay’s Landing.

The department says people should expect delays in this area. It posted about the fire on its Facebook page around 7:15 a.m. Friday.

