Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting of Kimberly police officer Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Decatur Fire and Rescue extinguishes fire at Jack’s Restaurant

The fire happened at Jack’s Restaurant on 6th Avenue.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 7:28 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday around 5 a.m. on 6th Avenue.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire at Jack’s Restaurant. Decatur Fire Lt. Stacy Rose says the fire was contained to under a hood system where the fryer system is at.

Crews used a dry chemical extinguisher to put the fire out quickly.

Lt. Rose says there is no significant damage, and the cause is unknown.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events