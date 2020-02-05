Decatur Fire and Rescue extinguishes fire at Jack’s Restaurant

Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday around 5 a.m. on 6th Avenue.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire at Jack’s Restaurant. Decatur Fire Lt. Stacy Rose says the fire was contained to under a hood system where the fryer system is at.

Crews used a dry chemical extinguisher to put the fire out quickly.

Lt. Rose says there is no significant damage, and the cause is unknown.