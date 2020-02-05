Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday around 5 a.m. on 6th Avenue.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire at Jack’s Restaurant. Decatur Fire Lt. Stacy Rose says the fire was contained to under a hood system where the fryer system is at.
Crews used a dry chemical extinguisher to put the fire out quickly.
Lt. Rose says there is no significant damage, and the cause is unknown.
Related Content
- Decatur Fire and Rescue extinguishes fire at Jack’s Restaurant
- Decatur firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Interstate 65
- Crews extinguish house fire on Trinity Lane in Decatur
- Moulton fire extinguished nearly two days later
- Huntsville Fire and Rescue extinguishes house fire on Kenneth Boulevard NW
- Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews extinguish house fire on Ortega Circle
- Decatur Fire & Rescue battles early morning house fire
- Decatur Fire and Rescue looking to add new stations
- Decatur Fire & Rescue says it's getting 'much needed' new truck
- Fire closes Rogersville barbecue restaurant
Scroll for more content...