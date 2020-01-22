Decatur Fire & Rescue says it's getting 'much needed' new truck

New equipment is coming to Fire Station 5 in Decatur.

The city council approved half a million dollars to get a new fire truck.

Decatur Fire and Rescue said this truck is a much-needed addition to the department. The department said it's replacing a 19-year-old truck that lived well beyond its life span.

The department planned to wait a year or two before asking the council for a new truck, but officials worried the truck would break down, costing thousands of dollars to fix

The department said the truck had a lot of wear and tear over its life-span because of the equipment it carries, how fast it has to go and how hard firefighters have to slam on the brakes when responding to a scene.

They said the new truck is going to have a new layout they are all excited for.

"It's going to be a sister matching truck to the one we got at station 2, it's going to be a really good layout, the design on the truck is really good," Tracy Thornton, the Division Chief of Decatur Fire and Rescue, said.

The new truck is going to be at the station by the end of the year, they want to make sure that they have by the opening of the new fire station,