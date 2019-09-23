Decatur Fire Department's Station Five could be moved soon

A Decatur fire station could soon have a new home after almost 60 years.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Decatur fire chief about why this change is needed now for Station Five.

Fire Chief Tony Grande told us this station has served its purpose and it's now time for new beginnings, because they need more space.

Fire Chief Grande said last week, he and his team started talking with Decatur City Council about the changes they'd like to make for next year. They want to move Station Five into a brand new building about a half mile away.

Grande said he wants to keep the location close to where it currently is, so they don't cause a disruption in services or response times. They're looking to spend close to $4 million on the entire project.

Grande said he knows change isn't always easy, but knows this is worth it.

"There's some excitement on our part that council is considering it. The other half of that is that our folks love this fire station. Our firefighters love it and our firefighters love this station," he said.

Now, they need approval from city council to purchase the land to build the new station.

Grande said if the council approved the project, he wants to get the ball rolling as soon as possible. He also said they would want to tear down the former fire station, so someone else could use the property.