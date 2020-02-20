Clear
Decatur Fire Department gets new, more protective masks

Decatur firefighters just got an upgrade in equipment that will better protect them as they fight fires.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 2:24 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The masks can withstand around 500 degrees of heat. They're also equipped with Bluetooth to allow for clear and easy communication.

The masks can withstand around 500 degrees of heat. They’re also equipped with Bluetooth to allow for clear and easy communication.

Firefighters say this will make a big difference when it matters most.

The new equipment is thanks in part to a federal grant. Ten percent of the funding came from the city.

The 113 sets of masks cost around $40,000 total.

