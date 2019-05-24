Clear
Decatur Fire: 1 taken to hospital after sailboat fire near Point Mallard Water Park

A sailboat caught fire near the beach area at Point Mallard Water Park.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 4:01 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Decatur Fire, one patient was taken to the hospital after a sailboat caught fire near the beach area at Point Mallard Water Park.

