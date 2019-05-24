Decatur Fire: 1 taken to hospital after sailboat fire near Point Mallard Water Park

According to Decatur Fire, one patient was taken to the hospital after a sailboat caught fire near the beach area at Point Mallard Water Park.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates.
