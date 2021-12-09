UPDATE: Investigation underway after fire at Decatur Utilities facility

An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at a storage bay in Decatur.

Decatur Fire & Rescue said via Facebook that four units responded to the blaze. The department's public information officer told WAAY 31 that a commercial truck was on fire at the facility and they were able to get the fire out quickly.

Joe Holmes of Decatur Utilities confirmed the fire was at the Gas/Water/Wastewater Operations Center on 10th Avenue Northeast. No injuries were reported, and Holmes said they are now investigating what caused the fire.

Holmes said the utility is grateful for Decatur Fire & Rescue's quick response.