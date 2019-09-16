Decatur preschool moving forward after playground set on fire

A Decatur preschool vows to move forward after a fire forced them to tear down a playground.

A viewer sent WAAY 31 video showing the playground burning Saturday night.

Workers at the Vivian Turner Early Learning Center said they keep gates open so neighborhood kids can come by and play. That could also be how someone came in there and started the fire.

"We're just going to do what we need to do and that is serve children in a beautiful setting and make sure they're healthy and safe," said Kim Dodd, the director of the Vivan Turner Early Learning Center.

She said when she got the call and showed up Saturday night, she couldn't believe what she was looking at.

"Wow, and disappointing, but I never for a moment...It didn't stop much at all, because I knew that we have two playgrounds," she said.

The center opened as normal Monday morning. Even with the possibility of an arsonist on the loose, Dodd says she's not ready to lock the gates just yet.

"We care about the families and we care about the children, and, so, we're welcoming families and we know the purpose, and it wasn't going to stop us for a minute," she said.

Dodd said they are going to rebuild this portion of their playground soon, but, for now, they want to keep this area safe enough so the kids can continue to play outside.

The Decatur Fire Marshal says someone may have started the fire unintentionally. Right now, investigators are going over surveillance footage.