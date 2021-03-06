Decatur Councilman held a press conference to address a previous Facebook post

Decatur Councilman, Hunter Pepper, held a press conference Saturday afternoon to address a Facebook post he made in 2018.

His post mentions running over protesters. The image in the post shows an Al.com article with three black men talking to local media. The article he commented on is about protests in Hoover after a black man was shot and killed by police in the Riverchase Galleria.

Pepper said his post did not mention anything about race and is sorry it is now being taken that way. He blames his actions on his young age at the time of the post.

“I’m extremely sorry for how my past had come back to bite me in the butt, and again, everybody at 16 years old does make mistakes, and unfortunately, that seems to be the mistake that I had made. I didn’t mean, if it sounded in any shape, form or fashion to turn towards race, I didn’t mean for it to sound like it did, but I promise you in no shape, form or fashion, did it mean to sound like there was any type of race involved.”

The post in question is no longer available on his Facebook page.