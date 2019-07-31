Decatur City Schools welcome new teachers with breakfast

Decatur City Schools' new teachers were welcomed with open arms to start off the new school year.

They were introduced at the new teachers' breakfast at First Baptist Church. The Chamber of Commerce has organized the event for more than a decade and said it's a great time to recognize the people who educate our youth.

"We celebrate all of our teachers in our community. We want them to know how important they are to our children and that they are shaping the minds of our future workforce and our community," said Amber Fortenberry the director of talent development and recruitment.

New teachers for Morgan County Schools were recognized at a breakfast on Tuesday. Decatur City Schools has 85 new teachers this year and Morgan County has 60.