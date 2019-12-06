Clear

Decatur City Schools using metal detectors during basketball game

Austin and Decatur high schools will play against each other Friday night.

Decatur City Schools will use metal detectors during Friday night’s basketball game between Austin and Decatur high schools.

Austin High School says this is a proactive measure and it has not experienced an incident involving a weapon being used at a game.

The metal detectors will also be used at a game on Jan. 3.

