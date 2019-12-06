Decatur City Schools using metal detectors during basketball game

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Decatur City Schools will use metal detectors during Friday night’s basketball game between Austin and Decatur high schools.
Austin High School says this is a proactive measure and it has not experienced an incident involving a weapon being used at a game.
The metal detectors will also be used at a game on Jan. 3.
