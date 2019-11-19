Clear

Decatur City Schools to spend almost $6 million on district improvements

Board members approved to spend the money three different projects.

The Decatur City Schools Board of Education will be spending almost $6 million on district improvements.

Board members approved to spend the money on three different projects.

Administrators said the money will be used to expand the welding program at the career tech center.

Three elementary schools will also be getting new activity buildings, including Chestnut Grove, Julian Harris, and Austinville elementary schools.

Officials say some of the money will also be used to replace A/C systems at Chestnut Grove Elementary.

They say these projects will be completed in the next year and a half.

