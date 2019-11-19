The Decatur City Schools Board of Education will be spending almost $6 million on district improvements.
Board members approved to spend the money on three different projects.
Administrators said the money will be used to expand the welding program at the career tech center.
Three elementary schools will also be getting new activity buildings, including Chestnut Grove, Julian Harris, and Austinville elementary schools.
Officials say some of the money will also be used to replace A/C systems at Chestnut Grove Elementary.
They say these projects will be completed in the next year and a half.
Related Content
- Decatur City Schools to spend almost $6 million on district improvements
- Decatur City Schools sets new district goals
- Decatur city officials want to improve ambulance service response times
- Decatur City Schools could sell downtown Decatur Central Office
- Commissioners discuss possibilities for spending $2.5 million repayment from schools
- Crossing guards needed for Decatur City Schools
- Madison City Schools looks to improve school safety
- House approves $85 million for prison improvements
- Decatur City Schools alters bus route for upcoming school year
- Young professionals excited about possible improvements to Decatur
Scroll for more content...