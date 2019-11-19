Clear

Decatur City Schools sets new district goals

The superintendent of Decatur City Schools says there are a few things the district needs to improve on over the next year.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The superintendent of Decatur City Schools says there are a few things the district needs to improve on over the next year.

At the Decatur City State of the Schools Address Tuesday morning, Dr. Michael Douglas outlined some areas that need work.

He says he wants to close the achievement gap among diverse groups, focus on early literacy skills, and raise the high school graduation rate to over 90 percent.

He also says he wants to increase the number of students who are considered college and career-ready.

Douglas says he hopes to continue to help all students in the district reach their full potential.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events