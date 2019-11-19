Decatur City Schools sets new district goals

The superintendent of Decatur City Schools says there are a few things the district needs to improve on over the next year.

At the Decatur City State of the Schools Address Tuesday morning, Dr. Michael Douglas outlined some areas that need work.

He says he wants to close the achievement gap among diverse groups, focus on early literacy skills, and raise the high school graduation rate to over 90 percent.

He also says he wants to increase the number of students who are considered college and career-ready.

Douglas says he hopes to continue to help all students in the district reach their full potential.