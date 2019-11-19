The superintendent of Decatur City Schools says there are a few things the district needs to improve on over the next year.
At the Decatur City State of the Schools Address Tuesday morning, Dr. Michael Douglas outlined some areas that need work.
He says he wants to close the achievement gap among diverse groups, focus on early literacy skills, and raise the high school graduation rate to over 90 percent.
He also says he wants to increase the number of students who are considered college and career-ready.
Douglas says he hopes to continue to help all students in the district reach their full potential.
Related Content
- Decatur City Schools sets new district goals
- Decatur City Schools could sell downtown Decatur Central Office
- Crossing guards needed for Decatur City Schools
- Decatur City Schools to spend almost $6 million on district improvements
- Decatur City Schools alters bus route for upcoming school year
- Randolph School's Big Post-Season Goals
- Decatur city schools respond to child abuse case
- A look inside the two brand new Decatur City Schools
- Decatur City School teacher resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Decatur City Schools in dire need of substitute teachers
Scroll for more content...