Decatur City Schools satisfied with current football safety plan

With a full slate of football games Friday evening, Morgan County schools continued to take precautions to keep fans safe.

Districts like Decatur City Schools have now held games for several weeks, allowing them to see what parts of their plan are working and which parts still need work.

I caught up with Watt Parker, athletic director for Decatur City Schools, before Athens’ contest against Hartselle. Parker told me he was confident in their current plan and didn’t see the need for any changes.

Currently at all of the district's games, masks are required for entry and tickets are being sold exclusively online -- allowing teams to limit capacity and prevent transmission. Inside the stadiums, social distancing is strongly recommended.

Parker said they think it's a great process, adding the district has only had to talk to a handful of people about the policies.

“The vast majority of the people have been very receptive,” he said. “You know, they get separated in the stands, they’ll take their mask off … people have to move in a little bit, well they’ll put their mask up. So it’s really very good, so far.”