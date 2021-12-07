Decatur City Schools racing to fill 15 open positions amid nationwide teacher shortage

The nationwide teacher shortage is affecting Decatur City Schools. They need to hire 15 new faculty members ahead of the new year.

To meet that need, they hosted a career fair Tuesday at Decatur Middle School. The main incentive was on-the-spot interviews as the school system tries to compete during the teacher shortage and hire candidates as quickly as possible. Candidates just had to bring their resume and speak to a principal, and they could walk out of the fair with a letter of intent.

Decatur City Schools career fair Decatur City Schools career fair

"When we post a position, we would normally have, say, for an elementary teacher, easily 300, 400 applicants. But that is not the case anymore. And so we are in a race to try and find those great teachers to fill those positions," said Yvette Evans, deputy superintendent for Decatur City Schools.

DCS is racing to fill about 15 open positions amid a nationwide teacher shortage.

"There is a teacher shortage, so we're trying to be proactive in our stance to gunner those great teachers that we know are out there," explained Evans.

She said by hosting a career fair halfway through the school year, they are hoping to attract some of the December graduates from nearby colleges.

"Hopefully, we are going to get many of the pending graduates," said Evans.

She said they'll be offering letters of intent to people in "hard-to-staff areas," like English as a Second Language, science, special education and math.

The convenience of having every school readily accessible made the career fair more appealing to applicants. Rafiq Vaughn, who attended the career fair, said having everyone in one location Tuesday kept applicants from having to travel between schools.

Vaughn currently works within the school system, but only as a substitute teacher. He's hoping some face-to-face interaction will make his long-term job hunt more successful.

"You know, get my resume out and just interact with the higher-ups in the schools," Vaughn said. "To say, you know, 'Hey, I'm an applicant. I'm interested in joining your district.'"

The convenience makes the process that much easier for potential applicants while keeping the school system competitive during this teacher shortage.

"We want to get the best applicants and the best teachers in front of our students," said Evans.

She said with the decline in online applications, the school system is hoping the career fair will reach more people who might not have known about all of their openings.