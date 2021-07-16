Decatur City Schools progresses on building renovations

Crews are working right now on renovating Decatur City Schools Central Office as well as phase two of renovations to Chestnut Grove Elementary School.

Central Office:

According to a Decatur City Schools spokesperson, all central office employees are working remotely. The old building at 302 4th Ave. NE is empty as renovations continue on the new location on the corner of Grant Street SE and 4th Ave. This is the site of the old Central Babtist Church.

State inspections are being done throughout the month of on the new building.

Spokesperson Elizabeth Gentle says crews are having a hard time getting raw materials needed for construction because of the pandemic. Right now - crews have about 90% of the paint they need and recently got the last of glass panels needed.

There is no date set yet for move-in on the new location.

Chestnut Grove Elementary School:

Right now, crews are working on the kindergarten wing and library as part of phase two of renovations. State inspections in these locations are complete and classrooms are now being prepped for students to return August 5. Phase two costs $1.7 million.

The 5th-grade wing will be renovated next summer as part of phase three of renovations. After that, the kitchen, cafeteria and auditorium will be renovated.

The entire project will cost just under $4 million.

"The number one reason is for the protection of the kids. This building will be fully sprinkled by the time we are done with all four phases," said Decatur City Schools Project Manager Lee Edminson.