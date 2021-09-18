Clear

Decatur City Schools mourning sudden loss of beloved teacher

Amanda McCurry

She died Friday night

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 12:21 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A long-time third-grade teacher at Oak Park Elementary School died suddenly on Friday night, Decatur City Schools announced.

Amanda McCurry also served as an Alabama High School Athletic Association volleyball official.

A cause of death was not announced.

School officials described McCurry as a beloved member of the family.

“As a superintendent, not only did Mrs. McCurry and I have a professional relationship inside the school system, her daughter played on a sports team with one of my children. She loved her family and sporting events," said Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas.

“Amanda was such an asset to our school and will be tremendously missed by the students she served and the faculty she’s worked with for many years,” said Dr. Theodoria Jackson, Principal of Oak Park Elementary School.

McCurry is survived by her husband Chris and their daughter Lily Beth.

