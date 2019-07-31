Decatur City Schools want to hire 300 substitute employees

Decatur City Schools are looking to hire as many as 300 substitute employees, a week before the new school year begins.

The school district is looking to hire substitute teachers, nurses, aides, nutrition workers and custodians.

Kelly Educational Staffing (KES), an employment agency, has been hired to help fill 300 substitute positions in the district.

On Wednesday, the company hosted a job fair at the Alabama Career Center, as the two organizations worked together to attack the problem. WAAY 31 is told many qualified applicants showed interested, but not enough to fill the need.

KES says they will continue recruiting throughout the school year. WAAY 31 reached out to Decatur City Schools but was told all questions should be directed to KES. The district would not address how this would impact the classrooms.

WAAY 31 learned more job fairs and recruiting efforts will take place to try and fill the spots. For more information on how to apply for a position, click here.