Decatur City Schools looking for 300 substitute employees

Ahead of the new school year, Decatur City Schools is looking for 300 full-time and part-time substitute employees.
The Decatur Career Center is hosting the hiring event on July 31st from 9 a.m. until noon. The positions that are available are substitute teachers, aides, nurses, nutrition workers and custodians.
For more information about the event, you can contact the Decatur Career Center at 256-355-0142 or decatur@alcc.alabama.gov.
