Decatur City Schools implement more consequences for students caught vaping

New numbers show lung disease connected to e-cigarettes and vaping is on the rise in Alabama.

On Thursday, the state’s Department of Public Health confirmed 13 cases.

In Decatur, the school district is cracking down on vaping products.

Parents WAAY 31 spoke with say they agree with stricter consequences and think tougher suspensions for students who get caught are a good idea.

"I thought that Decatur City Schools worded it beautifully. I agree with them that it is a serious heath concern," said Kelly Harris, a parent.

When the new semester started this week, so did a new policy cracking down on students caught vaping.

A letter on the Decatur City School district’s website says students caught using e-cigarettes will now be sent to the Center for Alternatives to Suspension, also known as CAS.

The letter explained the district in-school suspensions didn’t seem to stop students from vaping, so it's increasing the punishment.

"I know that it's not probably 100 percent agreement across the board, but it does seem like they're trying and parents do have to be involved," said Harris.

"Kids don't realize what a health issue it is. They're too young to know it's going to affect them in the long run when they get older," said Tracy Harden, a parent.

WAAY 31 spent the past two days asking Decatur City Schools about the change in policy but haven’t heard back.