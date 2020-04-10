Decatur City Schools take precautions while distributing online learning materials

A representative with Decatur City Schools says because of concern that the coronavirus outbreak would peak sometime next week, they decided to work fast and get the learning packets for the rest of the month out on Friday.

Their precautions go even further than that. This is a completely drive-thru hand-off. Families can't leave their cars when picking up their packets.

The district is limiting staff working to hand out packets, and all staff members are standing 6 feet apart. They're also wearing gloves and masks and are screened when they get to the school.

"We're trying to eliminate the risk of exposure for all of our staff and employees. We want to limit who they're in contact with and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus," said Sarah Payne, with Decatur City Schools.

A nurse is at every school screening employees. They will take the staff members' temperatures and ask a series of questions to see if they have symptoms or have been out of the area in the last two weeks.

If families are having problems with the technology handed out by the district, they can make an appointment online and then take any equipment to Austin Junior High or Oak Park Elementary School to get it repaired or replaced.