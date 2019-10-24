Decatur City Schools could sell downtown Decatur Central Office

A man who helped revitalize The Gulch in Nashville has his sights set on downtown Decatur.

WAAY 31 learned how the sale of some properties could revitalize the city.

The two-acre lot is considered prime real estate in downtown Decatur. Right now, the school district owns it, but selling it, they say, could benefit students and everyone.

Crystal Brown is the vice president of development in Decatur. She says several developers have expressed interest in purchasing the Decatur City Schools headquarters.

"That's a really visible site. It's become very attractive and it's located very close to the museum, and, as you know, walk-ability, live-ability, has become so important," Brown said. "They recognize it is a prime location for a development project, and so I think they're open to moving."

Although the district doesn't know where it would move, if it sells the property, a deal could benefit the entire community.

Steve Armistead is a 1974 graduate of Decatur High School. He spent many years in real estate, revitalizing the trendy area called "The Gulch" in downtown Nashville, near Bridgestone Arena. Decatur city leaders say he's expressed interest in buying land in downtown Decatur.

"We want some excitement and we want folks coming in to be a part of our community, to come....If that's what they want to do. But to be a part of our community, it's a great place to live," Wally Terry, the director of development, said.

City leaders say any sale would allow the district to purchase a new central office, with money left over for other projects. We reached out to Decatur City Schools, and they said they can't talk about future plans, only that several people have expressed interest in a purchase.

In 2015, the Morgan County School District sold its headquarters for $3 million. It used the money for new facilities in the district and a new headquarters.