Decatur City Schools consolidating central office, moving staff into one building

The Decatur Board of Education approved to move forward on Tuesday with consolidating its central office by moving all staff into one building, according to the chief financial officer for Decatur City Schools, Melanie Maples.

The system will swap the current central office building on Fourth Avenue and the special services building at 910 Wilson Street with Parker Real Estate for the former Central Baptist Church property at Grant Street and Fourth Avenue.

Maples said the board also approved renting back the current building until the church can be renovated, which will take about 14 months. She said since the value of the church is more than the two buildings being swapped, the system will also pay Parker Real Estate $200,000. The church is 28,000-square-feet and has more acreage than the other two buildings.