Decatur City Schools closely monitoring streets after student hit by vehicle

WAAY 31 is hearing from a sixth grader at Decatur Middle School who witnessed a student get hit by a car as they were trying to get home.

The Decatur City Schools system says the seventh grader was crossing Somerville Road outside of the crosswalk when they were hit after the bell rang at 3:30 Monday afternoon. The intersection of Somerville Road and Beech Street has a crosswalk, but once students get across the street, there are no sidewalks for them on Beech Street.

The school district tells WAAY 31 that's why the student ran across the street outside of the crosswalk, so they could take a nearby alley to walk home.

"I heard my teacher, my fourth period teacher, yell, 'Don't go that way kids!'" a sixth grader, Mario Perez, said. "But, they didn't listen."

Perez started walking out of Decatur Middle School when he saw two students run across Somerville Road, trying to get home.

"The first kid didn't get hit, but the second kid did get hit by the car," Perez said.

Dwight Satterfield, the Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent of Safety, says a high school student ran into a seventh grader that bolted out in the street, crossing the road. The victim was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Satterfield says no charges will be filed against the driver since they were driving the proper speed and the student ran out in front without being in the crosswalk. He says what that student did is something others do, trying to get home since there are no sidewalks on Beech Street.

"No sidewalks, the only sidewalk is between the high school and the middle school," Perez said.

WAAY 31 contacted Mayor Tab Bowling and Decatur City Council members about the lack of sidewalks on Beech Street. Both say they are open to discussing the addition of sidewalks to make sure everyone is safe.

Perez says whenever he crosses the street, he'll remember what he saw.

"I'm fearful maybe that will happen to me when I cross the walk," Perez said.

Satterfield tells WAAY 31 on Tuesday, there will be extra staff members to monitor the streets as students leave school. He says the school district is urging parents to tell their children to use the crosswalks.