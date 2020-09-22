Decatur City Schools part of Amazon-funded STEM grant

Decatur City Schools is partnering with Amazon for its "Future engineer" program.

Woodmeade, West Decatur and Eastwood Elementary Schools are among the 5,000 schools selected.

The program funds computer science education and teacher development over the next three years.

WAAY-31 spoke with the technology instructor who wrote the grant request about how this can help Decatur City Schools improve its tech education.

In Decatur City Schools they want to be a leader in science, tech, math and engineering and now, they can with an Amazon-funded grant.

Some of the new technology coming to Decatur City Schools is part of Amazon's $50,000,000 investment in STEM and computer science to under-served communities.

In the classroom, students have access to a program called Scratch and Scratch Junior where they can program different storylines and math problems as part of their exposure to computer science.

In DCS, technology instructor, Faith Plunkett told us the kids are excited and are already creating interesting programs out of the systems.

She told us this is only the start of the growth in the city and said the grant couldn't have come through at a more perfect time with this pandemic and kids using computers more often.

"We're all doing things differently, we're learning in different environments and learning looks a lot different than it did six months ago. Grants like the Amazon grant has shown us that we can learn through using computer science and collaboration and creativity," she said.

Plunkett told us this program will help bring more innovation in the classroom for not only students but teachers as well, as the city around adapts and changes through technology and science.

The grant is funded through 2023 and within that time they're hoping to expand to more schools in the city.

Amazon says this is also an effort to improve on childhood to career development gaps in under-served communities, and believes programs like this can help students train for a variety of STEM-related jobs in the future.