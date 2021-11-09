Decatur City Schools not alone in facing major teacher shortage

The need for more classroom teachers was one of the bigger issues mentioned during the Decatur City Schools superintendent's State of the Schools address this week. It's an issue that's been going for years in districts across the state, but shortages are becoming worse than ever before.

"I think the pandemic has had a lot to do with it, but I think it was a problem that existed before the pandemic," said Wendy Lang, the District 5 Uniserv director for the Alabama Education Association.

Decatur City Schools is just one of many districts Lang works with, trying to find ways to improve operations. She has researched potential causes for the teacher shortages.

She said the statewide issue has been occurring for years but is worse now than ever. According to a study she conducted on teacher job satisfaction, only 32% of teachers said they weren't happy with their job in 2019.

One year later, it jumped to 60%. This year, it's 91%.

"It's absolutely devastating, because if we don't have teachers, who's going to teach our children?" Lang said. "We're going to need this workforce in order to educate our children, because our children are our future."

So, what can districts do to combat the issue? Lang said the start of the solution could be as simple as a thank you.

"I think it's letting them know that they're appreciated, that we know what all they do," Lang said. "... We keep raising the bar and raising the bar, and they keep jumping through hoops and showing that they can do it."

She said it's stressful to work hard day after day but feel like no one appreciates the effort.

Lang said AEA is also working with colleges around the state to promote enrollment in education degree programs. She said the fight against the teacher shortage issue is one that has to be done, because it's just too important of a profession to everyone.