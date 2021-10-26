Decatur City, Morgan County officials approve 3M settlement

The City of Decatur and Morgan County Commission have each voted to approve a $98.4-million settlement with 3M, the result of mediation regarding two lawsuits dealing with PFAS.

A public meeting was held Tuesday at Ingalls Harbor Pavillion in Decatur to consider accepting the settlement. The funds will be split among several past and future expenses related to PFAS, sludge disposal and more. (Read more here.)

Decatur City Council voted 4-1 to accept the settlement, while the Morgan County Commission voted unanimously to approve it.

Here's a copy of the resolution that was approved on Tuesday night.