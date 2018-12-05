Decatur City Council approves food to alcohol ratio change

According to the Decatur City Planner, Karen Smith, the Decatur City Council voted Tuesday night to update the city's alcohol ordinance.
The council created a Class One restaurant for the downtown business district that only has to make no less than 30 percent of its gross revenue from food sales. The council also reduced the food to alcohol ratio citywide for restaurants to 50 percent food and 50 percent alcohol. Previously restaurants had to sell 60 percent of food and only 40 percent alcohol.
A revision was also passed to clarify that wineries are allowed in Agriculture Two zones, and the Carnegie Center for Visual Arts is now permitted to sell alcohol.
