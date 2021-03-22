Decatur City Council approves dog tethering ordinance

The Decatur City Council approved a dog tethering ordinance at a special-called meeting on Monday.

The ordinance starts June 1, and the minimum penalty is $100, plus court costs.

It stipulates that there needs to be a collar that doesn’t “defeat the purpose” of the dog having freedom. Also, there needs to be at least 15 feet for the dog to move and where the holder can’t be tangled.

The city attorney said this ordinance was supposed to be on the April 5 agenda, but because of recent events, they moved it up.

On Friday, nine dogs were surrendered from a Decatur home. Police said several of them were found tethered and unable to reach shelter from the rain. One of them appeared to have injuries from a restrictive collar.

A dog tethering ordinance had been considered by the city in previous years but didn’t pass.

WAAY 31’s Sierra Phillips was there for the vote on Monday and will provide more information about the ordinance on air and online.