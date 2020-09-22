Decatur City Council appoints new fire chief, approves building new station

The Decatur City Council voted on Monday to appoint a new fire chief and approve the construction of a new fire station.

The new Fire Station #5 will be located at 2704 Danville Road near Modaus Road. The cost is not to exceed $3.25 million.

The current station is located about half a mile away near the Decatur Mall. Former Fire Chief Tony Grande said in September of 2019 that it’s time for a new station, because they need more space.

The council also appointed Tracy Thornton as the new fire chief, effective Monday. He was previously the division chief.

The chief position was left open when Tony Grande resigned in December to take a job in Tennessee.