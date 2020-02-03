Decatur City Council passes ordinance that would penalize absences

The Decatur City Council passed an ordinance that would penalize council members for missing meetings.

Council approved it with a split vote three to two. The ordinance states if a council members fails to attend a scheduled work session or council meeting resulting in three or more absences during a single month, their salary will be docked $200.00 for each absence that month.

Council President Paige Bibbee voted for it and told WAAY31 every citizen she spoke to was in support of it.

"They have to go to work to get paid and I think we should too," Bibbee said. "But I think we should be accountable to the citizens to not only should I be accountable to district 3, I think I should be accountable to every resident in the city."

District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson voted against it.

"I would love to make every meeting, but when our council president who has the authority to set those meetings, sets them at times that are not convenient for the public or even the working population," Jackson said.

It won't go into effect until November.