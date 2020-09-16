Decatur Church of Christ still looking for donations for Hurricane Sally victims

A church in Decatur is asking for donations as volunteers gear up to help people devastated by now, Tropical Storm Sally.

Decatur Church of Christ is asking for food, water and toiletries to bring to people near Mobile, Gulf Shores and the Florida panhandle.

WAAY-31 spoke with a minister about their plans.

People already donated water, non-perishable snacks, dog food and a lot more.

The outreach minister told us the team is planning to give them out next week and is ready to serve those who need help.

"We'llprobably leave early next week, before we have the chance to do anything major. We still have a few people that can travel ahead but it's just a waiting game to see how fast it gets out of the way," said Cody Michael, outreach minister at Decatur Church of Christ.

Michael said you can help without spending a penny.

"Anybody that wants to spend time writing letters that we can give out to encourage people that have lost a lot that's valuable ... those are things that we need," he said.

Michael and a disaster relief team just came back from helping people after Hurricane Laura and told us the work is rewarding.

He now has this message for anyone impacted by the storms:

"If you've been affected by the storm, you can reach out and contact us in any kind of way. We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus and be able to bless you with what we've been blessed with so don't be afraid to let us know and don't let pride get in the way to let us know that you need help, we're going to be there to help," he said.

Michael said he and the team are expected to stay for an extended period of time... and are still helping people from Hurricane Laura.

You can donate items to Decatur Church of Christ, Hartselle, Flint River and Priceville Churches of Christ.