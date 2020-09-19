Decatur Church of Christ needing more tools for help with Hurricane Sally

A disaster relief group in Decatur is still looking for donations as they make trips to Gulf Shores after Hurricane Sally impacted thousands of people.

WAAY-31 spoke with their outreach minister about how you can help ahead of their trip.

The Decatur Church of Christ disaster relief group needs non-perishable food items and water...but now they also need tools like hammers, nails and even tarps to help people.

"They got there Friday and unloaded an 18-wheeler of about $70,000 worth of supplies. They've cut up 26 trees to clear the roads and driveways and to get people out of their homes, said Cody Michael.

Cody Michael is one of several groups from North Alabama helping those impacted by Huricane Sally.

Right now, Michael says they're still asking for food, water and essential items... But they also need help when it comes to power tools and other items for moving folks out of their homes to safety.

He says sometimes too many groups responding to a natural disaster can be less effective ... but in this case, iIt's a matter of working together and knowing when you're needed.

"Everyone has a role...Even if that role is to be there to pray with people other people have the talent for chainsaws. What's your talent and how can it be used," he said.

Michael says they only go when asked and so far, they're making good progress.

He added that they may not be stopping after Gulf Shores.

"We still have a presence in Louisiana, we now have a presence in Gulf Shores, Alabama and we're looking at this tropical system called Beta in the Gulf of Mexico and depending on where it makes landfall it may be something we're helping with too," he said.

Before you start bringing items to donations., call the church to work out days and times.

The next truck will be heading out this Thursday.