Decatur Church of Christ helps with Fultondale tornado relief

One North Alabama church did their part on Tuesday to help those affected by the tornado.

The team from Decatur Church of Christ left for Fultondale early Tuesday afternoon. They don't know who they'll be helping or what exactly they'll be doing, but they're ready to lend a hand. It was the church's 26th service trip.

"If you're stuck in the middle of a pandemic and you're on a stay-at-home ordinance or if you're having to mask up and now you don't even have a home to stay in, what are you going to do? So, we want to help with things like that," said Decatur Church of Christ Outreach Minister Cody Michael.

Whether it's cutting up fallen trees, putting a new roof on a house, or simply giving someone a gallon of water, Michael and his team are ready to help out.

Michael says he got a call in the middle of the night about the deadly tornado. He gathered his team, prepped the trucks and headed down Interstate 65. The outreach team brought chainsaws, wheelbarrows and rakes, but Michael says what's important to bring is helping hands.

"We want to be there to help people physically. So, whether you're part of a bible study or not, we're there to help you," said Michael.

The church's new youth Evangelist is just 21 years old. Will Harrub moved from Franklin, Tennessee for the job. Tuesday was his first trip with the organization.

"My role is simply going to be just to serve in any way that I can. I'll be going out, like I said, it's something that we normally do. We clear trees, we tarp roofs, pretty much whatever needs to be done is something I'm willing to do. It's about serving people spiritually, setting up bible studies, but it's also about helping their physical needs as well. So, any way that I can be of help is what I'm going to do. When somebody's house gets taken down, when someone is looking for shelter, looking for food and water, it's something that they need a helping hand and as the hands and feet of Christ, that's what we need to offer, so I'm willing to go on as many as I need to," said Harrub.

The group says they'll be back late Tuesday and are prepared to make the drive back down the next few days if they are needed.

If you want to get involved or donate to the group, call 256-353-4256. Monetary and physical donations are both accepted.