Decatur Animal Services waiving, reducing adoption fees

There are plenty of shelter animals looking for their forever home, and Decatur Animal Services is hoping to help the process by offering free and half-price adoptions this week.

The event started Monday and will run through Oct. 18, or as long as funding allows. Each adoption includes spaying/neutering and age-appropriate vaccinations. Adopters must be 19 or older.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed on the shelter’s Facebook page. Some exceptions apply.

The shelter is open 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Saturdays at 300-A Beltline Road SW, Decatur. For more information, call 256-341-4790.