Decatur Animal Services hiring for part-time positions

The shelter is hiring two part-time kennel worker positions.

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 2:57 PM
Posted By: Regan Spencer

Decatur Animal Services is hiring for two part-time kennel worker positions.

The shelter says pay starts at $10 an hour and averages 25-35 hours a week.

The position requires you to work day shifts and some weekends.

Duties include but are not limited to; dish washing, mopping, taking out the trash, cleaning kennels, handling large and small cats and dogs, and working with the public.

They said the jobis fast-paced and requires a lot of moving around.

If you're itnerested, you can apply at A2Z Staffing. Their address is 2119 Westmead Dr. Suite 3 in Decatur. Their phone number is (256) 822-2233. The shelter says they will be able to answer any questions you have about the hiring process.

