Decatur & Huntsvile PD involved in overnight high speed chase

Huntsville police are searching for a third suspect involved in an overnight high speed chase that ended at a local Walmart.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 5:21 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Huntsville and Decatur Police are both working to investigate an overnight high speed chase. Two people are being detained and police are currently searching for a third.

The chase started in Decatur according to police, but it wasn’t until 4:15 Friday morning that HPD picked up the chase. Decatur police stopped because speeds were too high and it was not safe, so they alerted HPD. The chase ended at the Walmart on Sparkman Drive just before 4:30.

Decatur Police were responding to calls of a breaking and entering and that’s when three people fled the scene in a stolen car. The driver, a female is being detained for questioning. A second person, a black male was arrested by HPD on unrelated warrants. A third person took off, prompting Huntsville Police to bring out the K9’s to help search for him.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

