Debt cancelled for nearly 300 Alabama ITT Tech students

Approximately 289 former ITT Technical Institute students in Alabama now have $2.3 million available for debt relief.

The college had locations in Alabama in Madison, Bessemer and Mobile. The money came from a national settlement with a loan company. Student CU Connect CUSO LLC, also known as CUSO, provided loans to students of ITT before the college suddenly closed in April of 2016.

Students who still have outstanding debt from loans with CUSO will receive a notice and their debt will be immediately cancelled.