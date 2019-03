Ditto Landing and the greenways are still flooded, and mounds of trash are starting to show up as the water recedes.

Ditto Landing's staff said the trash and debris are coming from road run-off, the woods and the Tennessee River. They said clean-up won't be easy.

"We go there for the fireworks, especially on the Fourth of July ... We go there and put a boat in every now and then," said a local resident, Terry Walker.

Terry Walker visits Ditto Landing often and said ever since it flooded last week, it's not a pretty sight.

"To see it flood up like that, it's just a disaster," said Walker.

Walker and his friend Tim Lanier have been spending time picking up the debris and garbage.

"Trees, paper, to boxes, to tubs, you know, a little bit of everything," said Walker.

"It's everywhere, the whole tree-line. I won't even go into some of the stuff that I've picked up. It's ridiculous," said Lanier.

Ditto Landing's staff said it's putting together a clean-up day for the landing and greenways.

"There will be trash that can be picked up by families. There's going to be some bottles, some paper and just your general trash that you would expect. Then there is going to be larger debris that needs to pick up. We are going to need chainsaws," said executive director for Ditto Landing, Brandi Quick.

The clean-up will require a lot of manpower. Both Terry and Tim said they will volunteer.

"Probably me and my wife will go and sponsor and try to help clean up, you know?" said Walker.

"It's too pretty of a place to have garbage everywhere," said Lanier.

There's no exact date for when the clean-up will be. Everyone is waiting for the water to get lower, but they said it will probably be in the next month. The executive director of Ditto Landing said the city will provide some equipment to help remove large debris.