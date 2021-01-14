Debate heating up online after Marshall County reserve deputy attended D.C. protest

A Marshall County reserve deputy is the center of debate after he attended the protest last week in Washington D.C. The reserve deputy left once things got out of hand and did not enter the Capitol building.

The reserve deputy was at the protest leading up to the deadly riot in the Capitol last week. The reserve deputy holds an unpaid and volunteer position.

Social media is buzzing with debates on the situation.

Some argue that it's the reserve deputy's First Amendment right, and some argue that he shouldn't have been there as someone who upholds the law.

A sheriff's office representative says the reserve deputy did go and see the president speak, but once things got out of hand, he left, never entering the Capitol building.

That's why they say it is their opinion that the reserve deputy was expressing his First Amendment right to civilly protest. They added that they don't believe the situation reflects in any way on the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.