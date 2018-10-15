Death sentence vacated for man who threw children off bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A man convicted of killing four children by throwing them from a bridge has had his death sentence reduced to life imprisonment after tests showed he had an IQ of 51.
A judge Monday granted a request from lawyers for the state and defense to change Lam Luong's sentence to life imprisonment without parole.
Luong was initially sentenced to death in 2009 for driving the four to the Dauphin Island bridge and throwing them into the Mississippi Sound.
Three of the four were Luong's children. The other was his wife's from a previous relationship.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2002 ruled it unconstitutional to execute people with intellectually disabilities.
Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich says "no one deserves the death penalty more than" Luong but "our hands are tied."
