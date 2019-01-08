Clear

Death investigation underway in Madison County

Michael "Heath" Stockberger, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:23 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 8:35 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On January 7 at 11:26 p.m., Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting in progress at Carters Grove Road in Toney. The Criminal Investigations Division, including Crime Scene units, responded as well.

Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Services and Fire Service performed CPR and live saving measures on the victim, 39-year-old Michael "Heath" Stockberger, that were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene by HEMSI paramedics at 11:54 p.m. 

Stockberger's family has been notified of his death. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, and his body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. 

Authorities say initial indications appear to show an accidental shooting, however, the incident will be investigated as any death by a firearm is. They also said this was an isolated incident, and there is no risk or threat to the public at this time.

